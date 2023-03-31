The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV decreased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Western Union were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Western Union by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Western Union by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 49,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.23.

Western Union Stock Up 0.6 %

Western Union stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,047,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,822,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.87. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading

