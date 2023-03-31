The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is Geneva Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Geneva Partners LLC lessened its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up about 4.1% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.70. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.55%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

