Thunder Brawl Trading 22.6% Lower This Week (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $785.21 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00710082 USD and is down -8.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $278.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

