Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Performance

THMG stock remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Friday. 14,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,160. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

Get Thunder Mountain Gold alerts:

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.