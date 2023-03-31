Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Performance
THMG stock remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Friday. 14,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,160. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.
Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile
