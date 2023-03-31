Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Update

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Till Capital Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TILCF remained flat at $4.26 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. Till Capital has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.20.
Till Capital Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Till Capital (TILCF)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.