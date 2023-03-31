Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Update

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Till Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TILCF remained flat at $4.26 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. Till Capital has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

Get Till Capital alerts:

Till Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.