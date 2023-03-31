Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Has $19.80 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,309 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $19,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,267,993 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.34.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

