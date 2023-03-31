Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.91. 159,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,780. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average of $65.71. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

