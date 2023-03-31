Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,291 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,091,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,814,000 after acquiring an additional 140,492 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,107,000 after acquiring an additional 386,551 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,896,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after purchasing an additional 352,559 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,389,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,467,000 after purchasing an additional 274,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,992,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,034,000 after acquiring an additional 91,221 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 386,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,979. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $54.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.