Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Sells 1,757 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,245,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,286,000 after acquiring an additional 323,176 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.22. 3,385,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,045,346. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

