Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Sells 99,459 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,459 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 3.5% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.59. 59,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,653. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

