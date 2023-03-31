TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) fell 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.44. 383,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 572,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on TIM from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TIM had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tim S.A. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of TIM by 42.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 139,387 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in TIM by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 396,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TIM by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

