Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Trading 3.3% Higher

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 33,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 251,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Titan Medical Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$20.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.52.

About Titan Medical



Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

See Also

