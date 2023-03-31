Todd Berard Sells 521 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CMO Todd Berard sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $10,743.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,283.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Todd Berard sold 874 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $19,883.50.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Todd Berard sold 9,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $226,170.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Todd Berard sold 3,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $87,535.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Todd Berard sold 6,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $162,760.00.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,302. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $930.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 276,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 15.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $339,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 309.5% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 198,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 150,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

