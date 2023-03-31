TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Stock Price Up 4.8%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 1,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

TOD’S Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48.

TOD’S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TOD’S SpA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Europe, Americas, Greater China, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include hand-crafted shoes, sportswear, casual wear, and leather shoes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.