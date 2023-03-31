Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the February 28th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Toho Gas Stock Performance

THOGF remained flat at C$18.75 on Thursday. Toho Gas has a 52-week low of C$18.75 and a 52-week high of C$18.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.75.

About Toho Gas

TOHO GAS CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas Sales, Gas Appliance Sales & Related Construction, Liquefied Petroleum Gas & Other Energy Sales, and Other. The Gas Sales segment handles the production, supply, and sale of gas.

