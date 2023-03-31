Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Up 31.5% in March

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,800 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the February 28th total of 479,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,298.0 days.

Tosoh Stock Performance

Tosoh stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. Tosoh has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $11.96.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

