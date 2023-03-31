Touchstone Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Touchstone Capital Inc. reduced its stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the quarter. National Research makes up 11.9% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned 1.11% of National Research worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of National Research by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Research by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of National Research by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Research by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of National Research by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

National Research Stock Performance

National Research Dividend Announcement

NRC traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,242. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $91,783.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,409,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,334,078.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $91,783.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,409,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,334,078.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 2,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $110,907.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,563.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,115 shares of company stock valued at $799,545. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

