Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Lowered to C$78.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TOU. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$89.30.

TOU opened at C$55.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of C$18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$52.34 and a twelve month high of C$84.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$67.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$335,815.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,639,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$580,286,573.76. In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$67.16 per share, with a total value of C$335,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,639,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$580,286,573.76. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$62.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,688.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,880,980. Over the last three months, insiders bought 31,120 shares of company stock worth $1,952,041. 5.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

