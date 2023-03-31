TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Update

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.33. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Transactions at TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 174,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $240,821.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,324,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,821.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 181,508 shares of company stock worth $252,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

