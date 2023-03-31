Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Guggenheim

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. New Street Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.30.

TTD opened at $60.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.96, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.80. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

