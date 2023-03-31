Triad Group (LON:TRD) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 148 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.69). Approximately 28,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 22,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.66).

Triad Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13,750.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 115.86.

Triad Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triad Group Plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; software development and engineering; project and software delivery; and program delivery and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.