Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Shares Gap Up to $10.46

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $10.75. Trine II Acquisition shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 7,604 shares traded.

Trine II Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Trine II Acquisition by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 858,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 608,277 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,997,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in Trine II Acquisition by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 137,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,963 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trine II Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Trine II Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trine II Acquisition

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

