Trinity Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 0.8% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $63,138,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after buying an additional 379,063 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6,422.1% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 341,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,449,000 after purchasing an additional 336,133 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,853,000 after buying an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $143.92. 940,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,935. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.72 and a 200-day moving average of $142.36.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

