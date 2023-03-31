Trinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20,018 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,018 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.61. The company had a trading volume of 748,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,070. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $109.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.35.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

