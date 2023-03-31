Trinity Wealth Management LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of QQQM traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.94. The company had a trading volume of 230,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,313. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.23. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.62 and a 1-year high of $152.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

