TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 907 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $208.84 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.83.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

