TrueWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VAW. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $175.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $201.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.80.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

