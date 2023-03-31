TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,210.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 369,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 353,133 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000.

Shares of FMB opened at $50.90 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $53.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

