TrueWealth Advisors LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,081.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,845,000 after purchasing an additional 818,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

