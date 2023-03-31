Truist Financial Cuts Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target to $28.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $24.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.28 and a beta of 2.52. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -935.68%.

Institutional Trading of Crestwood Equity Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.