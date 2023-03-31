Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWLF opened at $0.35 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.