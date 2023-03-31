Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.
Tullow Oil Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TUWLF opened at $0.35 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
