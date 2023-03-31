Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Shares of TWIN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. 4,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,983. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $131.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,552,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 320,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

