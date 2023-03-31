Two Point Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $10,511,000. Honeywell International makes up 6.8% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,082,878,000 after purchasing an additional 156,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,204,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.58. The company had a trading volume of 192,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,405. The firm has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.11 and a 200-day moving average of $200.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

