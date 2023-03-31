Two Point Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,862 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,000. Intuit comprises 2.7% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,269,000 after acquiring an additional 76,031 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Intuit by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 170,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.84.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $445.01. 148,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $414.83 and a 200 day moving average of $403.91. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.