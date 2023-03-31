Two Point Capital Management Inc. Invests $6.21 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,211,000. Medtronic makes up 4.0% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.83. The stock had a trading volume of 821,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,261. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $106.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

