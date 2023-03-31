Two Point Capital Management Inc. Invests $6.21 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,211,000. Medtronic makes up 4.0% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic
In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.83. The stock had a trading volume of 821,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,261. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $106.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.74.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
- Schwab’s Drop This Week Could Be The Opening Of The Year (Again)
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.