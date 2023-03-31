UBS Group Analysts Give NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) a $270.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $270.00 target price on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NVDA. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.67.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $273.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

