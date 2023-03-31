UBS Group Lowers DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DISH. Bank of America downgraded shares of DISH Network from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.60.

DISH Network Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ DISH opened at $9.01 on Monday. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00.

Insider Transactions at DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,719,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767,658 shares in the company, valued at $43,177,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DISH Network

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in DISH Network by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 31,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Featured Stories

