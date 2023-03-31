UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40), Briefing.com reports. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. UniFirst updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.02-$5.37 EPS.

UniFirst Trading Up 0.3 %

UNF opened at $173.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.39. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.91. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $205.59.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,867.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $26,359,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNF. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

