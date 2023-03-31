UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.40), Briefing.com reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. UniFirst updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.02-$5.37 EPS.

UniFirst Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $173.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.91. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $205.59.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UniFirst

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 52.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in UniFirst by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in UniFirst by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

