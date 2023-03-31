Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $198.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $121.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.77.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

