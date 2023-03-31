Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Cut by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after acquiring an additional 107,715 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after purchasing an additional 281,950 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,468,000 after purchasing an additional 128,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Union Pacific by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $854,021,000 after buying an additional 307,153 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $198.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

