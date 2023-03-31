Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 2,581 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $123,031,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,398,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,346,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,680,000 after purchasing an additional 259,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,627,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.72. 836,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

