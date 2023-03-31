Unison Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $740,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 251,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:HCC traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $344.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 52.03% and a net margin of 36.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.26%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

