Unison Advisors LLC Buys 241 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 982.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,552,000 after buying an additional 1,995,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745,346 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Aflac by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $64.28. The company had a trading volume of 799,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,303. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

