Unison Advisors LLC Buys 700 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 145.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 7.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.9% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 55,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SKM remained flat at $20.50 during trading hours on Friday. 131,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKM shares. Nomura lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

