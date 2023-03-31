Unison Advisors LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,719 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.5% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.55. 2,907,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,136,070. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.42. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

