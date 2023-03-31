Unison Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises about 0.7% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Nucor Stock Up 1.2 %

Nucor stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.24. 421,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,380. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

