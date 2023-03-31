Unison Advisors LLC Has $46.18 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,077,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF comprises about 6.0% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC owned approximately 42.40% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $46,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 98,626 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 535,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 295,757 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,789,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DEHP remained flat at $23.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,867. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $115.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

