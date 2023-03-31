Unison Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 4,250.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,345. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $121.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921 in the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

