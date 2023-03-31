United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Lowered by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.19. 777,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,764. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $165.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

